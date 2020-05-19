Article
61% of European businesses undergoing a digital transformation, says Interoute

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
Over half of businesses in Europe are implementing a digital transformation strategy, according to a new survey of IT leaders from Interoute.

The leading cloud communications company spoke to 800 decision-makers in industry and found that 61% of companies are looking to revolutionise their digital architecture.

The main drivers for digital transformations are the desire to cut costs and the enhancement of the experience for both employees and customers.

"Digital transformation is about creating an organisation that is flexible enough to respond to market and geopolitical changes," said Interoute CTO Matthew Finnie.

"Organisations that move now to ensure they have the right digital infrastructure foundation in place will undoubtedly be the best placed to succeed in these uncertain times."

The research also revealed how businesses are reacting to the United Kingdom's ongoing negotiations to exit the European Union, with 70% stating that Brexit could lead to further opportunities.

Noticeably, 63% believes that Brexit could ultimately leave to the dissolution of the European Union, however, with that sentiment particularly strong in Germany (78%).

