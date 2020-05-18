Article
7 things you might not know about Careem

May 18, 2020
With Careem celebrating its fourth anniversary this year, it’s undergoing a huge brand makeover including a new design and logo. Take a look at these 7 things you may not know about them… 

  1. Careem is the region’s leading car booking app

  2. Careem was launched in 2012 by Magnus Olsson and Mudassir Sheikha

  3. Since its launch, Careem has rapidly established itself as the region’s favourite car booking app, with 30% growth month-on-month

  4. Careem operates in 32 cities in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region including Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Cairo, Casablanca, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh and Sharjah.

  5. The app has over 4 million registered users

  6. Careem has 5 different types of travel; Economy (an affordable and convenient ride), Max (go anywhere with a family or a big group), Careem Kids (equipped with kid’s car seats), Business (arrive to your destination in style) and First Class.

  7. Careem has over half a million likes on its Facebook page

