7 things you might not know about Careem
With Careem celebrating its fourth anniversary this year, it’s undergoing a huge brand makeover including a new design and logo. Take a look at these 7 things you may not know about them…
-
Careem is the region’s leading car booking app
-
Careem was launched in 2012 by Magnus Olsson and Mudassir Sheikha
-
Since its launch, Careem has rapidly established itself as the region’s favourite car booking app, with 30% growth month-on-month
-
Careem operates in 32 cities in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region including Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Cairo, Casablanca, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh and Sharjah.
-
The app has over 4 million registered users
-
Careem has 5 different types of travel; Economy (an affordable and convenient ride), Max (go anywhere with a family or a big group), Careem Kids (equipped with kid’s car seats), Business (arrive to your destination in style) and First Class.
-
Careem has over half a million likes on its Facebook page