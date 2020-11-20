Accenture acquires Arca increasing it 5G capabilities

In an announcement made by Accenutre, the company reported its acquisition of Arca - a spanish engineering services company - to bolster its 5G network capabilities. Arca’s 640 employees will join Accenture in Spain.

“5G, cloud and edge computing will usher in a new wave of change and innovation for businesses. To realize their full potential, companies must act now to adopt the right strategy and build new business solutions enabled by network investments. By harnessing Arca’s expertise, this acquisition will strengthen our ability to help clients accelerate their 5G Cloud network transformation from design through to deployment and operation,” commented Domingo Mirón, who leads Accenture’s business in Iberia.

About Arca

Founded in 1998, Arca provides multidisciplinary services for network operations, which are supported by an integrated platform that is said to automate network monitoring, optimise processes and predict system anomalies.

“The combination of these capabilities with Accenture’s SynOps platform will advance Accenture’s ability to help organizations pivot operating models to new sources of growth,” reports Accenture .

The Acquisition made by Accenutre is said to reinforce its role as a key partner for the engineering, design, deployment and operations of network services, and enhance its network capabilities in Spain and Portugal.

“The transformation required for industrial sectors to modernise systems, processes, products and services will only be possible with deep expertise of the underlying networks that support these disruptive technologies. Arca’s vast experience with network services fully complements Accenture’s strategy of driving shared value with clients through the collaboration of human ingenuity and digital technology. Together, we will help clients adapt their operating model, expand the skills of their people and drive innovation to unlock the full potential of 5G,” added Manish Sharma, group chief executive of Accenture Operations.

