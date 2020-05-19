Airtel Kenya launches 3.75G network

Airtel Kenya has introduced the fastest mobile internet in Kenya with the launch of its 3.75G platform in the country.

The launch of the 3.75G platform promises profound changes to how subscribers in the Kenya experience the web on internet-enabled devices. The improved technology will enhance multimedia functionality, high speed mobile broadband and internet access; allowing users to make video calls, watch live TV, send and receive emails and download music from the devices.

“The technology on our 3.75G network will give our customers the opportunity to interact with data in a different way,” explained Shivan Bhargava, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Kenya.

“This is why Airtel doesn’t see 3G as a product but a platform that enables the community to expand its social and commercial horizons, alongside the rest of the world.”

The network is provided in partnership with Nokia Siemens Networks and Ericcson. “Kenya is an emerging market and subscribers all over the country are increasingly demanding better network quality and superior services. We have partnered with Bharti Airtel to deliver the right infrastructure and solutions to help them meet these demands.” says Dimitri Diliani, Head of Africa Region, Nokia Siemens Networks.

“With our strong products and services portfolio, we will partner and support Bharti Airtel to deliver HSPA+ technology, which will enable their customers in Kenya to enjoy high-speed mobile Internet services. This technology will enable Bharti Airtel deliver a unique experience to their customers.”

According to Bhargava, Airtel will be rolling out its data network across all of Kenya with the objective of building the fastest and largest 3G network across the country, and will continue to provide useful and innovative services to make use of this new technology.

He added: “Our 3.75G platform will allow customers to combine the enormous potential of the internet with the convenience of cellular phones and other devices. It will liberate the potential of our youth, through enabling fast access to the Internet for social networking, creating, accessing and sharing learning content like e-books and music.

“For the small and medium business, it will enable the entrepreneur to embrace a highly mobile way of working with high speed access to email and internet and it will allow large companies to increase productivity through vastly enhanced mobile internet speeds and access to record and allow for communication via video calls on handsets.”

The new 3.75G network will initially be available to Airtel customers in the key commercial centers of Kenya including Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu, Eldoret and Naivasha.

