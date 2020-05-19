Atos signs global partnership with Google Cloud and will build new Europe R&D centres

Atos and Google Cloud have penned a significant partnership to bring technology solutions to enterprise partners.

The pair are to respond to the ever-growing demand for digital transformation by collaborating on secure business solutions encompassing hybrid cloud, data analytics & machine learning and the digital workplace.

Atos, the French IT leader, will also establish three artificial intelligence customer innovation labs and research & development centres in its home country, the United Kingdom and the United States, where it will utilise expertise from within Google Cloud's ranks to bring latest advancements to customers.

"I’m extremely pleased to announce today this first global partnership with Google Cloud, one of the world’s leaders in artificial intelligence. Together, we will enable fast and smooth adoption of AI for enterprises," said Thierry Breton, Chairman and CEO of Atos.

"By combining Atos integration capabilities and technology expertise with Google Cloud technology, we enable organizations to thrive in the most innovative and trusted environment, in compliance with global regulations. With this partnership, Atos becomes the “last mile” of the digital information chain."

"We are excited to collaborate with Atos to bring Google Cloud to more companies," added Diane Greene, CEO of Google Cloud. "Together with Atos we will allow companies to transform and improve their business by enabling access to the most advanced Cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge machine learning capabilities and intelligent collaboration tools."

On Wednesday Atos released its financial results for the first quarter of 2018, where it gathered revenues of nearly €3mn. This figure represents a 2% rise compared to the same period in 2017, with growth in its Big Data & Cybersecurity division achieving the biggest surge as it rose by 14.4%.

Last month Business Chief reported that Atos had signed a long-term deal to manage the digital transformation of world-leading insurer Aviva, reflecting a similar deal made with Henkel in January.