Article
Technology

Bitcademy introduces blockchain technology to African football

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Polish-based blockchain startup, Bitcademy, has announced plans to leverage blockchain technology within Africa’s football industry.

The company aims to bring direct investment to football players as well as provide educational facilities open to the community within academies.

The firm aims to aid footballers in making a living in the sport that is largely driven by corporations and sponsorship deals.

Through its project, Bitcademy wants to expand the Eurocentric industry and aid development of talent across the continent.

SEE ALSO:

“I really see blockchain playing a big role in the disruption of social impact projects,” commented Tomasz Krystek, Founder of Bitcademy.

“We are focussing on football academies, bringing opportunities to people in the most disadvantaged places on the planet, but that is not the only thing which blockchain will be able to achieve.”

“We see the huge potential for blockchain to radically alter the aid industry and the NGO sector. Transparency and new economic models are going to have a transformative effect to the benefit of millions.”

“It is crazy to think that this has not been implemented yet and we want to be one of the first.”

footballBlockchainBritacademy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability