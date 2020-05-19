Bitcademy introduces blockchain technology to African football

The Polish-based blockchain startup, Bitcademy, has announced plans to leverage blockchain technology within Africa’s football industry.

The company aims to bring direct investment to football players as well as provide educational facilities open to the community within academies.

The firm aims to aid footballers in making a living in the sport that is largely driven by corporations and sponsorship deals.

Through its project, Bitcademy wants to expand the Eurocentric industry and aid development of talent across the continent.

“I really see blockchain playing a big role in the disruption of social impact projects,” commented Tomasz Krystek, Founder of Bitcademy.

“We are focussing on football academies, bringing opportunities to people in the most disadvantaged places on the planet, but that is not the only thing which blockchain will be able to achieve.”

“We see the huge potential for blockchain to radically alter the aid industry and the NGO sector. Transparency and new economic models are going to have a transformative effect to the benefit of millions.”

“It is crazy to think that this has not been implemented yet and we want to be one of the first.”