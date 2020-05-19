Article
Technology

Capgemini acquires Fahrenheit 212

By Kirti Khanna
May 19, 2020
Capgemini has announced the acquisition of Fahrenheit 212, an innovation strategy and design firm.

Based in New York City and London, Fahrenheit 212 will contribute its specialised capabilities for innovation strategy and consumer-centric design to the broader offerings of Capgemini Consulting. The move opens growth opportunities for both companies and will accelerate Capgemini Consulting’s ability to define new products, services and experiences for clients.

“Our shared view of the future of innovation and the inclusion of digital is the impetus behind the combination of our complementary approaches as we step-change the way consulting is defined and delivered,” said Cyril Garcia, CEO of Capgemini Consulting and Member of the Group Executive Committee. “Together with Fahrenheit 212, we’ll bring additional value and innovation to our clients and expand our innovation solutions into new industries that are undergoing digital disruption.”

AcquisitionTechnologyFrancecapgemini
