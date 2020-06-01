Capgemini and Audi launch XL2 - an innovative joint venture

Following regulatory approvals, Capgemini and Audi launch an innovative joint venture known as XL2.

Founded at the end of April 2020, Capgemini and Audi have officially launched XL2, a joint venture established by the two companies, following regulatory approvals.

The joint venture will provide digital technology and consulting services relating to SAP S/4HANA®, as well as cloud services primarily for Audi and the entire Volkswagen Group. Reinforced by two industry leaders, the XL2 adopts an agile start-up culture with a goal to expand its project business gradually in addition to building a powerful workforce within the next five years.

The joint venture will have dual leadership by Géraldine Aubert, previously Vice President of Packaged Based Services at Capgemini, and Felix Spitznagel, previously Director SAP Acceleration Center at Audi, and is currently looking to recruit consultants, software developers, analytics and data engineers.

“XL2’s flexible and scalable way of working and its focus on important key technologies is part of our vision and our needs in further advancing digital transformation. Our long-term relationship with Capgemini and its proven capabilities in the automotive and SAP sectors makes it the right partner,” commented Frank Loydl, Chief Information Officer at AUDI AG.

Founded by Audi and Capgemini, the two companies have a long-standing partnership in developing solutions for digital transformation and co-innovation. The new co-owned company will strengthen this collaboration, leveraging their joint capabilities.

“XL2 will benefit from the combined experience and expertise of the two global leaders. Its independence and agility, combined with the rigor and breadth of the large organizations, aims to address the rapidly changing requirements of digital transformation in the automotive sector,” stated Capgemini in a company statement.

XL2 is designed to support the automotive industry to digitally transform, by helping to enable end-to-end digital manufacturing, covering all central processes, including production planning, logistics, finance, maintenance, quality and materials management.

“XL2 is an exciting new brand that stands out from the market combining an agile start-up culture and the experience and capabilities of two industry leaders. Its employees will shape digital transformation in the automotive industry with key state-of-the-art technologies. For that, we are excited to join forces with Audi, a technology leader in its own industry,” commented Markus Winkler, Global Head of the Automotive Sector at Capgemini.

The XL2 headquarters are located in Heilbronn in Germany, close to Audi’s production site in Neckarsulm.

