Capgemini supports Eramet’s data & AI driven transformation

For three years, Capgemini Invent - Capgmeini’s digital innovation, consulting and transformation brand - has been collaborating with Eramet to develop artificial intelligence (AI) across the entire mining and metallurgical activities for the company. The benefits from the development are said to accelerate its energy and environmental transition.

“Since 2017, Eramet has been transforming itself with a clear vision of the industry of the future: intelligent, connected, safe and responsible mines and plants for people and natural resources. We have put digital transformation and digital intelligence at the heart of our performance. The first results are visible in the productivity of our mines and plants. Capgemini Invent’s teams are working with us over the long term to deploy a high-performance data strategy in co-construction that is adapted to the challenges of our rapidly changing industry. Our ambition is to go even further in the control of our data, which gives agile players a competitive advantage,” commented Ludovic Donati, Eramet Group’s Digital Transformation Director.

Seaking to industrialise the use of AI, Eramet alongside Capgemini Invent established a ‘Data Factory’ which included fifty experts from the two companies. The program optimised the use of data generated by the information systems, drones and connected sensors at the group’s 39 industrial sites around the world.

This transformation is reported to provide Eramet with real time industrial risks prediction, energy mix of industrial facilities optimisation, and selective extraction of ore to ensure sustainable exploitation of resources.

“We are proud to support the Eramet Group in this ambitious program to transform its mining and metallurgical activities by leveraging our in-depth knowledge of the sector and our globally recognized expertise in data and Artificial Intelligence. This partnership with Eramet, a flagship of French industry, is emblematic of what Capgemini Invent wants to bring to its customers and its teams: an end-to-end digital transformation with data as the driving force and a permanent results-oriented co-construction approach,” added Mathieu Dougados, Executive Director of Capgemini Invent in France.

To find out more, click here!

For more information on business topics in Europe, Middle East and Africa please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief EMEA.