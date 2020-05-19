COVID-19: Kaspersky supports healthcare with free cybersecurity

In response to the current outbreak of COVID-19, global cybersecurity firm - Kaspersky - supports the healthcare industry with six months free cybersecurity.

To ensure medical organisations can stay protected from cyberthreats during the current COVID-19 pandemic, global cybersecurity company, Kaspersky has announced that its core endpoint security products will be provided for free for the next six months.

The core services include:

Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud Plus

Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365

Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business Advanced

Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security

Kaspersky stresses the importance of continuity of operations and data protection when it comes to healthcare organisations. Particularly with the current global situation, where medical organisations are under extreme pressures to help people in this challenging situation.

In order to achieve this, it is important for hospitals and medical institutions to maintain stability when it comes to its medical equipment, and that data is constantly available for medical personnel, while continuing to maintain data protection of patients’ critical information.

To help these organisations cope with unprecedented pressures and to help relieve security risks that may arise, Kaspersky has made its B2B solutions free for six months.

“In this critical situation, healthcare institutions are under immense pressure and carry huge responsibility while saving people’s lives and fighting against the infection. Doctors, nurses and all medical staff take on most of the load and therefore need any support possible. We feel that it is our duty to support the medical community,” said Evgeniya Naumova, Vice President of the Global Sales Network at Kaspersky.

“In order to help these organisations focus on what matters most, we now offer healthcare institutions free licenses for key Kaspersky corporate products for a six month period.”

Alongside this initiative, Kaspersky suggests healthcare institutions follow cybersecurity practices and implements these measures as soon as possible:

Provide basic security education for both medical personnel and administration employees, it should cover the essentials including: passwords and accounts, email security, use of USB devices, PC security and safe web browsing Check hospital protection solutions and ensure it is up to date, configured properly and covers all devices, as well as enabling firewall protection, with a focus on ransomware, a common threat for medical organisations Ensure all medical devices are properly configured and updated and develop a procedure to quickly install and configure a high influx of new devices Pay special attention to protecting IT services, particularly with a high influx of new staff members Ensure current security solutions provide the ability to purchase enough licences for increasing numbers of devices, it is important to have security profiles, policies and licenses in advance so that they can be added to new devices when needed

