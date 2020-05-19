Daimler acquires CINTEO to accelerate business digitisation

Daimler AG has announced the full acquisition of CINTEO GmbH, a Germany-based digital services company.

The automotive giant aims to accelerate the digitisation of its marketing, sales and media operations with the purchase of the 100-worker-strong business.

In 2018, it aims to recruit for over 100 digital specialists, adding another office in the Portuguese captial Lisbon and growing to a team of around 300 experts in the field.

See also:



CINTEO, which already has offices in Stuttgart and Berlin, will be renamed Mercedez-Benz.io and will help Daimler adapt to a rapidly-changing car industry and meet growing customer expectations.

"Mercedes-Benz.io provides an important basis for a rapid response to international customer requirements and the creation of a digital experience world for our customers," says Britta Seeger, member of the Daimler AG Board of Management for Mercedes‑Benz Cars Sales.

"To this end we systematically use agile teams of experts from Marketing & Sales, IT and Mercedes-Benz.io."