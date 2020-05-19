Article
Technology

Deutsche Bahn wants driverless trains in Germany by 2021

By Real GDPR
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has confirmed its desire to introduce driverless trains to the country’s network within five years.

In an interview with the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, CEO Ruediger Grube said he wanted to operate parts of the German rail infrastructure “completely automatically” by 2021, 2022 or 2023.

Although he accepted the potential difficulties combining autonomous technology with high-speed, regional and freight trains, Grube is convinced it is possible to achieve.

According to govtech.com, Deutsche Bahn is to begin testing on a 30km stretch of track in Saxony later on in the year. The trains in question will be fitted with cameras to identify obstacles and bring the train to a halt.

This is not the first foray into driverless technology for Deutsche Bahn. It is also testing the idea to provide passengers the option to be picked up by driverless cars on their way to train stations in a bid to help them reach their train on time.

It is specifically targeting the final mile of a passenger’s journey to the train station, which it says is one of the most stressful part of rail travel.

Follow @BizReviewEurope

Read the June 2016 issue of Business Review Europe magazine.

Deutsche BahnDriverless VehiclesDriverless trains in GermanyFrankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability