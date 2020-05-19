Deutsche Telekom wins €100mn+ deal to manage Sparda-Bank's digitisation

Deutsche Telekom has agreed a seven-year contract worth over €100mn to oversee the digitisation of German bank Sparda-Bank.

Through its T-Systems IT services subsidiary, Deutsche Telekom will take over the IT infrastructure of Sparda's banks, linking mainframes and landscapes to state-of-the-art data centres in Germany.

One of the biggest deals to have been brokered in the market in recent months, the contract - valued in the 'mid three-digit million euro' range - could be extended to last ten years if the partnership flourishes.

"The Sparda Group's win demonstrates that clients continue to need help in managing their complex IT infrastructures," said Adel Al-Saleh, T-Systems CEO. "As a digitisation partner, we help our clients drive more productivity and efficiency in their IT infrastructures, as we help them get on the journey of digitisation."

Sparda-Bank's CEO Burkhard Kintscher added: "The IT outsourcing contract with T-Systems offers potential cost savings in the triple-digit million euro range and we are thus taking the next consistent step in our on-going digitization strategy. We made a conscious decision in favor of T-Systems because we value the partnership-based cooperation and because the company also enjoys an excellent reputation in the market with regard to compliance and IT security."

In addition to IT infrastructure services, T-Systems will also provide the network infrastructure services for the entire Sparda Group. These include the secure connection of the approximately 400 branches of the 12 regional cooperative banks of the Sparda Group to the computer centres, the local networks at the locations of the Sparda banks as well as the call centre technology and the workstation systems of the approximately 6,000 employees.