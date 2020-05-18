Dubai Rumoured to Be Housing Largest Apple Store in the World by 2015

Dubai is not only set to become home to the UAE’s first ever Apple store, it is also rumoured to play host to the technology giant’s largest store in the world.

According to EDGARDaily.com, Apple is lining up the Mall of the Emirates as its site for the landmark shop, with what is currently the cinema complex its desired location.

EDGARDaily.com stated on its site that “after regional media picked up on UAE-based job advertisements by the Californian company, we have insider knowledge that the Majid Al Futtaim owned mall will become home to Apple’s first flagship in the Middle East”.

Apple did indeed post numerous job listings about working in the UAE, with the store’s opening predicted to take place in the first quarter of next year.

Before this revelation, Abu Dhabi was rumoured to have been the front-runner for the iconic store, The Galleria at Sowwah Square the previous favourite.

Last February Apple CEO Tim Cook visited the UAE whereby he visited a number of Apple resellers and saw Prime Minister Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The rumoured store is said to be one of the major reasons behind the business trip.