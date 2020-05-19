Article
Ericsson predicts 1bn 5G users by 2023, 5G Life Campus to open in Belgium

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
Ericsson is projecting that a fifth of the world's population will be hooked into 5G networks by 2023.

The Swedish telco's latest Mobility Report suggests that 1bn 5G subscriptions will be held within six years as mobile data traffic continues to grow, driven by increased video consumption.

It says that 'the first commercial networks based on 5G New Radio (NR) are expected to go live in 2019, with major deployments from 2020'. 

The report's publication came just before Ericsson revealed its plans for its first 5G Life Campus in Hasselt, Belgium, a test environment where industry leaders can test applications with technology designed for 5G networks. The campus is set to open in the first quarter of 2018.

Ericsson's bi-annual report was released this week and can be read in full here.

"The latest report highlights trends in mobile subscription and data traffic growth, as well as the industry’s effort to tackle the increasing demands on mobile networks globally," said Niklas Heuveldop, Ericsson's Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Technology and Emerging Business.

"In addition, the report examines the emergence of new use cases as network capabilities evolve – smartwatches, IoT alarms, and augmented reality-assisted maintenance and repair, to name a few.

"As we prepare for 5G, these trends will continue to set the agenda for the mobile industry going forward."

