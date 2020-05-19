iROKOtv in exclusive app deal with Nokia Lumia

Follow @ ShereeHanna

iROKOtv, the world’s largest online distributor of Nigerian movies, has announced the launch of a brand new mobile app for the platform, in an exclusive partnership with global phone manufacturer, Nokia.

The app has been designed to give Nollywood fans and iROKOtv PLUS subscribers access to Nollywood movies on the go, and will be accessible on the Nokia Lumia Windows Phone 8.

The iROKOtv mobile app is designed to give Nokia customers, Nollywood fans and iROKOtv PLUS subscribers access to their favourite movies and will be available for free on the Nokia Windows Phone 8 devices for the first three months, when users sign-up. The mobile app is available to Nokia customers who already have a subscription on iROKOtv PLUS.

According to iROKO Partners, the app is built with the same functionality as www.irokotv.com, allowing users to have total control over their viewing experience and the ability to search the catalogue of thousands of movies by genre and actor, as well as select movies to watch later.

In addition to the menu on the app, the Nokia Lumia Windows Phone 8 provides customers with a number of additional features to give them a host of extras that include behind-the-scenes films from movie sets, interviews with Nollywood stars and additional news and gossip from the world of entertainment.

Adibeli Nduka-Agwu, Head of Business Development for iROKO Partners, Africa, said: “The iROKOtv app is a fantastic addition to the 'Nokia Collections within the Widows Phone Store'.

“The partnership with Nokia is an extremely exciting development for us. They are global leaders in the tech and mobile device sectors for emerging markets, with a dominant presence in Nigeria and West Africa.

This combined with their considerable expertise and enthusiasm in promoting African content, is why we are delighted with this collaboration.”

Teemu Kiijärvi , Head of Ecosystem Developer Experience (EDX), Nokia West Africa, said: “We are happy that this is coming first on the Lumia device using the Windows8 OS.

“This is one of the ways through which Nokia is championing and encouraging the development of local apps in the region and Nigeria as well.”