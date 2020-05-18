Israeli start-up developing football funding platform

Israeli Fintech startup FBFM (Football Fans Marketplace) is developing an online marketplace that will allow football fans worldwide to invest in their favourite players and clubs. The platform, footballcrowdfans.com, which is now open for early registration of fans and clubs, is using crowdfunding practices for the project.

Through footballcrowdfans.com, fans will be able to select their favourite players and clubs, invest in them, and share in their success. Through the online arena, fans will be able to build their own dream teams, track their progress, and demonstrate their support of their chosen players and clubs. The clubs will be able to optimally raise capital, strengthening both their brand and bond with the supporters.

FBFM's business model is based on low-interest long-term loans provided online by fans to specific clubs and players. All loans received by clubs from fans will be supervised and inspected by FBFM professionals and specialised escrow, legal, and accounting experts. FBFM's experts will select and register only regulated transparently managed European clubs that meet FIFA and UEFA conditions and which are expected to yield high returns for the investors. FBFM also undertakes not to interfere in the club's professional management or decisions.

The registration and management of the online arena, and the full lifecycle of the loans will be managed for free by FBFM, which will only charge commission if and when a transaction is made. If a player who is presented on the arena is transferred to another club, the fans who invested in him will receive a portion of the proceeds.

The venture is led by a group of Israeli fintech entrepreneurs with a track record in the development and global marketing of online platforms for raising capital.

