UAE and Israel working together to combat cyber attacks

Less than three years ago, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel were not on speaking terms when it came to official diplomatic relations. However, since the signing of the landmark Abraham Accords in September 2020, relations – and business – between the two nations have been booming.

Now, they have moved even closer with the announcement of the groundbreaking Crystal Ball initiative, launched by the UAE’s Minister of Cybersecurity, Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti in Tel Aviv during the recent Cyber Week conference.

This move cements a strong relationship between the two nations when it comes to fighting cyber criminals, and Crystal Ball is designed to detect and repel attacks.

The mission is to “design, deploy and enable regional intelligence enhancement” through collaboration and knowledge-sharing to combat national-level cyberthreats, according to Al Kuwaiti.

Tech giant Microsoft, Abu Dhabi’s CPX, and Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems are providing the technical infrastructure and expertise for the project, which will also be available for other countries to utilise.

“Cyberthreats do not distinguish between nations, do not distinguish between entities or people,” said Al Kuwaiti. “That is why we need to unite against those threats, and the Crystal Ball, that we are aiming for the whole community, will be the first step toward that.”

This collaboration is a significant step. With many countries concerned about their data sovereignty and security, it’s refreshing to see such open sharing of information and intelligence.