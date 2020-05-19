Learn how to defend against a cyber attack

Businesses can learn how to defend themselves from a cyber attack in a new Cyber Lab launched by IT Training company QA.

The London-based facility will allow businesses to simulate and react to a real life threat in a secure physical environment. The lab has been designed to facilitate practical hands-on learning for organisations sending teams to rehearse incident response, conduct digital forensic investigations, create ‘offensive defences’ and undertake security operations as well as practice crisis media management.

Designed for everyone from end-users to executive directors and cyber professionals looking to develop and practice both technical and soft cyber skills applicable to their role, the lab will offer tailored and bespoke courses.

Richard Beck, Head of Cyber Security at QA said: “Every day, every department in every organisation is at risk of a cyber attack. This situation is exacerbated by an unprecedented shortage of teams with the right skills to help defend corporate data. We’ve invested over £150,000 in building this unique training facility which will allow our customers to learn in an environment like no other.

“In cyber warfare everyone has a role, no matter what their function in the business. This is mirrored in our training. Everyone has a role to play when it comes to defending the organisation, from the communications and marketing teams to the PEN testers. It embraces emotional as well as technical training to provide the closest experience an organisation can provide next to the real thing.”

