Mastercard announces first European Cyber Resilience Centre

Mastercard is going to open a new cyber and security centre in Europe that will drive collaboration between public, private and regulatory bodies.

The European Cyber Resilience Centre is the first of its kind to be opened by Mastercard outside of the North America region, It will seek to combat growing financial threat head on. It will work with a vast number of financial institutions in order to achieve this, including: ECB, ECCFI, Europol, FS-ISAC, Interpol, NBB, and the UK’s NCA and NCSC. The new centre will also enable Mastercard to work closely with law enforcements, increasing efficiency during global events, natural disasters, service and security incidents.

Javier Perez, president Europe at Mastercard, said: “Financial services will always be at the top of the target list for attackers due to the vast pool of customer data and credentials under our responsibility. Our European Cyber Resilience Centre improves collaboration amongst key organisations, helping to ensure businesses and individuals feel secure when sharing information online.”

[image: Javier Perez, President, Mastercard Europe]

“The security and privacy of our customers’ data is paramount. Fraudsters and hackers know no borders or nationalities, so threats can strike from every corner of the world. Only a joint effort that involves all parties will be able to place Europe on the frontline of enterprise resilience,” said Perez. “This new centre will synchronize our global resources and partners to constantly seek and adopt the best practices for us and our customer network.”

Mastercard will launch its interim centre this spring at its headquarters in Waterloo, Belgium and the facility will officially open in 2021.

