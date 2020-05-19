Article
Technology

Microsoft launches its first software testing centre on the continent in Kenya

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The American technology firm, Microsoft, has launched it’s first software testing centre in Africa.

The centre was developed in partnership with the Africa-focused IT company based in Dubai, Techno Brain.

The facility is located in Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi, and is only one of four sites across the world – with the remaining three to be found in China, Poland, and India.

The Techno Brain Nairobi will provide 1,000 jobs to local youth, as well as develop tech skills across the nation.

SEE ALSO:

“This has been as a result of two years of work between us and the Microsoft team,” commented Manoj Shanker, CEO of Techno Brain Group.

“Kenya is set to be the ultimate technology hub in Africa,” noted Bamboo Sofola, Partner Director of Software Engineering at Microsoft Corporation.

“Microsoft supports Kenya in that vision with global training and standards to up skill to global standards.”

The site will have access to Windows Insider software that are not yet released, as Microsoft has chosen to outsource Techo Brain for testing and quality assurance.

ITkenyaMicrosoftTechno Brain
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability