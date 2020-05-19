New French project for Siemens

Siemens has been awarded a renewable energy project that will supply power to around 35,000 households in France.

The 38-megawatt onshore project at the Les Gourlous wind farm in the Champagne-Ardennes region includes a 20-year service and maintenance agreement.

During the past 12 months Siemens has already installed 127 MW of wind capacity in France. The new project is scheduled for commissioning in November 2016.

The company will collaborate with local suppliers for the construction work on site. Owner of the project is Austrian W.E.B. Windenergie AG, which operates wind farms in Europe and North America. W.E.B. Windergie AG is expanding its portfolio with Les Gourlous project, the largest wind farm in their 20-year history.

Siemens is exhibiting this week at the EWEA 2015 in Paris, where it will present new products regarding wind energy plants, grid connections, operations and services.

