Orkla to work with Accenture on first step of digital transformation

Orkla has recruited Accenture to kick off a 'complete digital transformation' that will increase efficiency in its global operations.

The Nordic retail conglomerate will utilise a technology platform based around SAP S/4HANA to create new digital services, hasten growth and improve collaboration between its companies around the world.

By helping to drive insights from data to inform faster and deeper decision-making, Orkla will meet the needs of its worldwide consumer base.

"We’re investing in a solution that will serve as the basis for a complete digital transformation, increasing collaboration between Orkla companies and propelling growth," said Jens Bjørn Staff, Orkla’s CFO.

"We chose Accenture to modernize our technology platform due to our successful long-standing relationship and the combination of their significant experience both in the consumer goods industry and with SAP S/4HANA."

Tonje Sandberg, Accenture’s country managing director for Norway, added: "As the consumer goods industry undergoes unprecedented disruption and change, companies must constantly adapt and evolve, and innovative technologies are a key to seizing growth opportunities. By implementing SAP S/4HANA, Orkla intends to seize a competitive advantage by more rapidly spotting and responding to industry trends and consumer demands in real-time."

Last month, Accenture opened an innovation hub where it hopes to develop ideas to take its clients' digital transformations to the next level.