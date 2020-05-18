Article
Technology

Plans to modernise telecom network in Iran

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

The Telecommunication Company of Iran (TCI) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Italtel, a leading Italian telecommunications company in Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), managed services and all-IP communication, which will develop and modernise TCI’s telecom network.

The MoU was signed during an official Italian Government mission to Iran led by Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Italtel CEO Stefano Pileri said: “The MoU signed today represents a fundamental step forward in the cooperation between Italy and Iran and we are proud to be part of this important project. Telecommunications and ICT represent an accelerator for the development of many other areas and the economy in general”.

Having built up a wealth of experience in building and transforming complex networks of a large number of international operators, Italtel currently operates in the EMEA and LatAm markets, addressing large enterprises, public administration and service providers as a market leader in digital transformation.

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the April 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine

IranItalyTelecomsTCI
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability