Poynting Antennas team with XDSL to improve communications

Poynting Antennas, a supplier of advanced antennas with branches in Gauteng and Cape Town, has resolved its connectivity issues with the implementation of a 4Mbps fibre optic solution from XDSL at its Samrand offices in Johannesburg.

The solution has delivered immaculate speed and reliability, reducing business risk for the organisation, improving interactions between business branches and enhancing customer communications.

Coenraad Ryksen, IT manager of Poynting Commercial, said: “Connectivity between our Cape Town branch, Samrand and Johannesburg Head Office is critical as all the applications used by the business reside on a server located in Samrand.

“We have a VPN connection between the two branches (Samrand and Wynberg) with a PABX hosted in Samrand. The Cape Town office has extensions on the same PABX and works on a Web Sales-portal and the application server in Samrand. In addition, sales depend largely on incoming calls. We had multiple challenges to resolve.

“Quite simply, if we have no data connectivity, we cannot run our business. Communication between our branches, with suppliers and with customers is lost.

“XDSL proposed a proof of concept, offering to lay fibre to our door and letting us make use of the service free of charge for a month to ensure smooth migration from our existing service.

“Within10 days of making the proposal, XDSL installed the fibre optic cable and within three to four days we were up and running. We were making full use of the fibre connectivity even before our existing contracts with service providers had expired.”

Danie Fourie, director at XDSL, part of the JSE listed Convergenet Holdings Group, said: “XDSL is a new breed of telecoms service provider.

“We have multiple agreements with owners of telecoms infrastructure and can tap into national and international infrastructure, providing our clients network neutrality and all the agility and reliability that comes with that. In terms of fibre, we are connected to more than 200,000km of fibre nationally.”

XDSL installed a 4Mbps fibre optic line for Poynting Antennas which delivers reliable connectivity. XDSL also offered a Service Level Agreement that includes a 99.5 percent guaranteed uptime and two- hour response time which is necessary for their business.

Ryksen said: “There’s not just one telecoms provider in South Africa anymore – we have more bandwidth and an increasing amount of infrastructure available. To perform at world-class levels, we need to seek out and support service providers like XDSL who understand service excellence, can provide the necessary solutions and have the technical expertise, process and resources to deliver on their guarantees.”