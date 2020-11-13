Article
PwC: cybersecurity - a strategic priority

By Georgia Wilson
November 13, 2020
Business Chief gains insight from PwC’s ‘Cyber security strategy 2021 report’ on the impact of COVID-19 when it comes to cybersecurity...

With PwC experiencing COVID-19 forcing organisations to rapidly shift to new digital ways of working, the organisation is seeing many now using it as “a catalyst for permanent changes,” commented PwC, back by its latest research that 34% of UK organisations plan to accelerate their digitalisations plans as a result of COVID-19, with 34% having more employees working remotely.

This shift to further digitalisations however, “has had a knock-on effect on cybersecurity strategies,” commented PwC, who reports that 96% of respondents have shifted their cybersecurity strategy due to COVID-19, with 50% of UK organisations reporting that cybersecurity will be core to every business decision. “This shows that security is too important to be seen as an afterthought,” added PwC.

These beliefs are mirrored at a global level, with PwC’s research showing that 43% of respondents agreed that there will be increased interactions between CISOs and CEOs as a result of cybersecurity taking a more prominent role.

The role of the CISO

PwcC further reports that as cybersecurity becomes an increasing priority, the CISO role needs to match this growth. In PwC’s research 27% of UK organisations commented tat the CISO’s primary role should be centred around being a transformational leader, with similar figures globally (20%).

In additon the ocmpany further reports that the CISO needs to ability to lead a cross functional team to develop agile, forward thinking security operations that align with the overal transformation goals. “15% of UK respondents said the CISO should primarily be an operational leader and master tactician compared to 20% globally,” commented PwC.

