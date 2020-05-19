Repsol to work with Microsoft to accelerate digitalisation process

Repsol has signed an agreement with Microsoft to work together on the its digitalisation ambitions.

Through the agreement that was announced this week, Microsoft will provide a range of its latest technologies to Repsol, with a particular focus on its cloud-based solutions.

The Spanish oil firm is keen to embrace such technologies in a move that will be seen as innovative for the energy sector, with Microsoft providing preferential access to a specialized team with knowledge of the industry.

See also:



Repsol will move most of its processing capacity to smart cloud platforms over the coming three years, while adopting the Office 365 communication, collaboration and productivity solution for its employees.

A new Digital Products Coordination team will look after the relationship between the two companies, working to identify specific business scenarios.

The agreement was signed by Repsol CEO Josu Jon Imaz and Microsoft Spain president Pilar López, who was accompanied by Microsoft Executive Vice President and President Global Sales, Marketing and Operations Jean-Philippe Courtois.