Telenor Group to accelerate digital transformation with Cisco collaboration

Telenor Group has penned a Joint Purpose Agreement (JPA) with Cisco to improve customer experiences through a range of technologies.

By utilising data analysis, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart City and security solutions, the Norwegian telco - which currently connects 178mn customers - will hasten its digital transformation, with the goal of providing a superior service to its end users.

The two companies hope to make particular strides in the smart city market, where Telenor is currently a leader in its native country. By using Cisco's Kinetic platform to gather and process data for different applications, it will test a 'next-generation' smart city model that would 'protect, connect and empower' societies.

See also:



Under the terms of the JPA, which was revealed at this week's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Cisco will also help Telenor drive new revenue streams, improve security and increase operational excellence.

"Digitisation of societies requires new ways of working and new partnerships," said Ruza Sabanovic, Chief Technology Officer, Telenor Group.

"We’re excited about taking our collaboration with Cisco to the next level, setting up a joint lab environment to explore Smart City solutions with one of Norway’s largest municipalities – exploring different approaches to connect our customers to what matters most in all stages of their daily lives."