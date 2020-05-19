Telstra takes Europe expansion to next level, new hub to open in Paris

Australian telco Telstra is further expanding its reach in Europe as part of its growth strategy.

The billion-dollar firm is to open a new office in Paris that will become its Continental Hub for Europe, tripling the number of staff working in the French capital.

New points of presence (PoPs) will also be activated in the city and in Frankfurt, Germany, widening the reach of its Telstra Programmable Network to bring integrated cloud and data centre connectivity to customers.

Telstra has made concerted efforts to increase its presence in Europe in recent years, last June acquiring UK-based technology services business Company85 and operating entities in France, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden.

"As organisations in Europe look to digitally transform their businesses, whether it’s to capture opportunities in new markets, create new products and services or improve efficiency, they are increasingly seeking integrated solutions for their network, security and cloud infrastructure, as well as advice on implementation and management," said Tom Homer, Telstra’s Managing Director for EMEA.

"Our vision is to deliver an advanced network together with value-adding technology services such as consulting, security and collaboration solutions, so businesses in Europe can realise the full potential of cloud computing and meet the rapidly growing demand for data and applications."

Outside of Australia and Europe, Telstra owns licenses in Asia and the United States and offers access to more than 2,000 PoPs across the globe.