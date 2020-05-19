UBA Kenya launches interactive Facebook banking, LEO

UBA Group has launched an interactive banking service through its Kenyan unit that allows customers to use Facebook to carry out banking transactions.

The service, dubbed LEO, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to enable customers to open bank accounts, request statements, transfer money, track complaints, and top up airtime through a virtual chat banker.

“Today we launch United Bank for Africa’s Facebook e-chat service, marking yet another great milestone in the Kenyan banking sector,” stated Isaac Mwige, Managing Director and CEO of Kenya at UBA Group.

“UBA becomes the first bank in Kenya to offer an e-chat service that enables customers to execute transactions on Facebook.”

“The launch of LEO is in line with our commitment to continuously provide our customers with the latest innovative and convenient banking solutions that fit their lifestyle.”

The service will be cost-efficient – with banks relying less on physical branches – and will increase transaction through the additional channel, Emeke Iweriebora, the firm’s Executive Director of East and Southern Africa, claims.

“Technology remains central to United Bank for Africa’s business strategy, as we endeavour to provide our customer with innovative and convenient banking solutions, further entrenching our vision to be the undisputed, leading and dominant financial services institution in Africa,” stated Iweriebora.