Vegam Solutions: the future of smart manufacturing
Founded in 2000, is a global leader in manufacturing transformation and technology solutions. By providing digital factory, industrial internet of things (IoT) and big data and analytics solutions, Vegam Solutions strives to make manufacturing plants smarter and more efficient.
Digital Factory
By harnessing digital mapping and simulation of real world processes Vegam Solutions helps manufacturing organisations to minimise costs, enhance safety and allow for new business models based on data.
Industrial internet of things (IoT)
Via Industrial internet of things (IoT) Vegam Solutions can seamlessly integrate IT, data and physical elements in order to ensure manufacturing plants are ready for industry 4.0 allowing for easy communication between systems.
Big data and analytics
Described as a ‘pioneer in industry 4.0’ Vegam Solutions prescriptive analytics with real time and historic data, providing the capability to identify patterns and make informed business decisions.
The benefits of Vegam Solutions transformation and technology solutions
Cost reductions: which help to improve productivity, cycle times and inventory management, as well as reduce losses.
Enhancing quality: allowing data driven quality and the use of analytics and predictive production as well as adherence to SOP.
Competitiveness: providing the capability to make new products faster, develop a future ready plant and flexibility to new business models.
Safety and compliance: enable more transparent operations and just in time training, as well as safer operations and improved process compliance.
Manufacturing transformation and technology solutions
Smart manufacturing execution systems
With Vegam Solutions , the company strives to ‘empower man and machines to make real time decisions based on data’.
Known as , Vegam Solutions technology helps to enable Industry 4.0 solutions to develop smarter factories. The technology creates a cyber-physical environment allowing for real time communications between both humans and machines to extend into a virtual world of IoT.
Smart maintenance solutions
By harnessing IoT capabilities Vegam Solutions helps organisations improve machine reliability, increase plant uptime, optimise maintenance process and reduce costs via its maintenance management solution - .
Industrial IoT solutions
With the use of industrial IoT technology, Vegam Solutions helps organisations build real time dashboards for process parameters and alerts on data via its solution.
The solution provides manufacturing organisations with real time data collection and transmission; anytime and anywhere monitoring capabilities; the ability to make better and more informed decisions; and the ability to analyse and optimise production operations.
Discrete manufacturing solutions
vPromax - an IoT based smart platform for discrete manufacturing. Vegam Solutions platform offers plug and play capabilities for discrete manufacturing lines, providing real-time analysis, overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), process visibility, line status and alerts.
