[Video]: Safaricom Innovation to Optimise Kenyan Growth Opportunities

Safaricom has announced it is to set up a US$1 million angel fund for financing local IT start-ups; an initiative which will take the company’s innovations to some of the less developed areas of Kenya while advancing the entire IT infrastructure set-up among four small IT SMEs.

This announcement comes just one day after the company discussed its ‘Innovation in Africa’ theme which comprises bringing the international business community together to discuss ways to nurture and optimise growth in innovation, in the country.