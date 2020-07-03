Vodafone UK: showcases next phase of 5G technology

Since launching 5G in the UK one year ago, Vodafone has become one of the first operators in the UK to showcase the next phase of 5G technology by building a new network for Coventry University.

By harnessing ‘Standalone’ 5G technology, the network will be used to show the true benefits of 5G, which Vodafone states are ultra-low latency, guaranteed speed performance, and the internet of things (IoT) on a ‘never before seen’ scale.

“This is a landmark in our 5G journey – just one year on from launch. 5G today is all about capacity and increased speeds. It’s giving people the best mobile experience ever, but it’s only the tip of the iceberg of what 5G can do. With this new live network we’re demonstrating the future potential of 5G and how it will be so valuable to the UK economy,” commented Vodafone UK’s Chief Technology Officer, Scott Petty.

“This new phase of 5G starts to deliver on the incredible capabilities of 5G that have had so much attention, but haven’t yet been brought to life. From here, we will really start to see 5G make a difference to the way organisations think about being connected, and what’s possible with connectivity in the future.”

The future of teaching

Recognised for its innovation and excellence in digital teaching, Coventry University will be harnessing the 5G network as part of its vision to be the leading university for 5G enabled technology. The network will help the university to trial ‘state of the art’ virtual reality learning technologies to train student nurses and allied health professionals.

“We are delighted to be working with Vodafone to house the UK’s first standalone 5G network. This will help us continue to change and enhance the way students learn,” commented Professor John Latham CBE, Coventry University Vice-Chancellor.

“Being the first university in the UK to have this next phase of 5G technology is the first step on our journey to creating a 5G campus, and we will soon be able to reveal how we will use this technology to maximise the potential of virtual reality teaching for our Health and Life Sciences students.” ​

In further support of the University’s v5G vision, Vodafone has installed Ericsson’s 5G Radio Dot System within the university’s Disruptive Media Learning Lab and National Transport Design Centre. The technology will provide fast, high capacity 5G in key buildings at the university to support innovative teaching and learning.

To deliver this ‘Standalone’ 5G network and develop a roadmap for future breakthroughs, Vodafone has partnered with Ericsson, MediaTek, OPPO and Qualcomm who are leaders in cutting edge 5G development.

The next phase of 5G

Vodafone details that currently when a customer connects to 5G, they are using a mic of 4G and 5G combined, its main benefits are more network capacity, faster speed and a more reliable connection.

This second phase of 5G developed by Vodafone is 100% independent from 4G - it is ‘Standalone’. As a result this opens up possibilities to revolutionise how consumers and businesses connect.

Technology features of the new network will include:

Network slicing

Edge computing

Ultra reliable and low latency communications

Image source: Vodafone