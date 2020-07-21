Vodafone/Accenture provide managed security services to SMEs

In a recent announcement made by Accenture, the company has partnered with Vodafone Business to provide managed security services for small to medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as national corporate customers in Europe. As part of the strategic partnership, Vodafone will provide its enterprise grade cybersecurity solutions in addition to providing access to leading cyber talent and expertise for those who do not have experience, time or resources to evolve with rapidly changing threat landscapes.

These services will be accessible to businesses in Europe via predefined packages that have been specifically designed for the needs of the user from a trusted provider. In addition to the solution packages, Accenture and Vodafone will also invest in security innovation helping to keep organisation safe as threats emerge.As a result of the global pandemic - COVID-19 - more organisations are conducting their business operations online, in addition to working to secure their supply chains. Due to this shift, the pandemic has highlighted the gaps between SMEs that are at different levels of readiness and as a result are vulnerable to cyber attacks.

“We are committed to better support small and medium enterprises and national corporate sized businesses as they transform and ‘future ready’ their organization. Working with Accenture, we will leverage our combined capabilities and global experience to deliver modular security solutions, offering access to technologies that until now were only available to companies with large IT budgets. Today’s news builds upon the Vodafone V-Hub service recently announced,” commented Vinod Kumar, CEO Vodafone Business.

According to Vodafone’s Business Future Ready Report 2020, 41% of businesses are concerned with keeping data safe online, while 38% were concerned that important information or data could be lost.Together Vodafone Business and Accenture Security will provide comprehensive managed and professional security services including:

Cyber assessment services including employee awareness, cyber resilience and vulnerability diagnostics

Managed security services including monitoring, incident management and response

Professional services including risk assessment and testing

Joint investment in an innovation lab focused on security solutions and intelligence

A simple and seamless experience

“The distinct nature of cybercrime makes it borderless and anonymous. Cybercriminals can come from anywhere and as they take advantage of the COVID-19 situation, they pose a significant threat to businesses of all sizes with costly consequences,” added Kelly Bissell, who leads Accenture Security globally.

“This strategic relationship brings together two leading global players and will give Vodafone customers access to leading cybersecurity talent and industry expertise globally.”Vodafone Business managed security services will be launched in late 2020 for SMEs and national corporate sized businesses in Italy and Spain, followed by the United Kingdom and Germany.

