Why social analytics is important to African brands

We have all been told that in our globalised world, African start-ups can take on the planet. We actually believe this, and are doing something about it. In short, we are blazing a trail for other African tech companies.

And we are winning because we have two assets that make (or break) any company: the tech and the human knowledge. These two requisites add value in a digital, yet intensely human, economy.

The tech advantage is simple, because it merges human intuition and knowledge with the best of Big Data.

As the world’s first crowd integrated media analytics and insights company, we are able to cut through the clutter of unstructured data to provide our clients with a clear picture of what the market’s feelings are towards their brands.

Our CEO JP Kloppers explains: “We have built a globally unique crowd-sourcing platform that is able to rapidly, efficiently, and accurately make sense of unstructured data. Through our tech we’re able to help our customers understand why people love them, and why people hate them. It’s like an always-on, real-time focus group giving you insight into what is driving consumer sentiment in your industry.”

By combining the best of tech and human capital, a unique media intelligence tool involving provides clients with a nuanced set of insights concerning client perception and market sentiment.

For any brand, be it commercial or political, understanding perception equals understanding the future, with the concomitant ability to shape such a future. To put it another way, our entrepreneurship is something which is at the heart of all entrepreneurship – understanding your market in the most adroit fashion possible.

BrandsEye, with its expansion into African and European markets, exemplifies the value of basic problem-solving – in this case the problem of knowing what a world in constant communication is saying about your brand and company. In a digital economy, solving universal problems immediately allows you to play on a national and international stage.

At the helm of BrandsEye is a chief executive who takes us to a global market: JP Kloppers.

One of JP’s chief inspirations is South Africa itself. He said: “I care deeply about this country and the people in it. It concerns me to my core that racial tensions, social inequality, and unemployment, are all at an all-time high. As I’ve wrestled through my privilege, I’ve come to the conclusion that one of my best contributions to the country at this moment in history is to build a global company that will inspire, employ, and equip thousands of people.

“Inspiration comes from many places. The internal inspiration comes from a deep conviction that I have been created with purpose, and that my best contribution to the world is to live in the fullness of that purpose.”



