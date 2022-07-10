Top 10 villa rentals for great summer escapes

Luxury villa rental specialists Rental Escapes has more than 5,000 luxury properties to rent in 70 global destinations. Here is their pick of the Top 10 to book now for summer.





Porters Villa – Porters, Barbados

Nestled within a 23-acre estate, Porters Villa offers an enchanting tropical holiday escape. Guests can adventure through the expansive property, splash in the estate pool surrounded by a mahogany grove or enjoy a freshly cooked sea-to-table holiday meal in the beautiful dining room.



La Datcha – Pedregal, Los Cabos

Swap sleds for kayaks and reindeer for sea turtles at this outdoor haven on Mexico’s Pacific coast. This villa, which can easily accommodate 20 guests, is located just seconds from the ocean, allowing guests the opportunity to surf (Santa suit optional) or witness majestic blue humpback whales from the comfort of the infinity pool.



Promiseas – Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Enjoy complete paradise in these two luxury villas that make up the Promiseas campus. With two highly trained chefs, three butlers, two housekeepers, and an entertainment coordinator, a holiday spent here will be a relaxing escape the whole family can enjoy. Kids can enjoy a festive sandman making contest on the beach while adults can relax with an oceanfront massage while the property’s chefs prepare a decadent multi-course holiday meal.



Enchanted at Reunion Resort – Reunion Resort, Florida

With over 10,000 square feet of living space, this palace comfortably fits 30, making it the ideal holiday getaway for a multigenerational family. For those looking to spend the day at Walt Disney World®, this villa is the perfect destination to come home to with rooms fit for Kings and Queens and imaginative bedrooms for little ones. Guests can make the holidays even more memorable with a character brunch right inside their rental.