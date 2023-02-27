Renewed optimism among UK businesses, finds Barclays

Optimism is growing among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UK following a gruelling few months, according to new research published by Barclays.

More than two in five (41%) SMEs reported feeling optimistic about their own business prospects, the highest level seen for nine months.

Only 15% of firms said they felt pessimistic.

It comes after a hellish couple of years for companies up and down the country thanks to rising inflation. Tens of thousands of smaller enterprises have been forced to close, in large due to the spiralling cost of energy.

Countless business owners have called on the UK Government to offer more financial support as they struggle to pay their bills, which have more then quadrupled in some cases.

As it stands, the government is due to scale back the assistance it has been offering firms, including SMEs, from April.

