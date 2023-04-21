Supply disruption and inflation cause risk to rise in MEA

Risk is on the rise. That is the key takeaway from GlobalData’s Global Risk Report Quarterly Update – Q4 2022, which says the Middle East and Africa region is suffering due to supply chain disruption, soaring inflation and food shortages.

A great deal of this disruption stems from the ongoing war in Ukraine, which is severely impacting food supply and, therefore, prices.

Overall, data and analytics company GlobalData says the MEA risk score has increased from 54.0 out of 100 to 54.3.

“The decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production can impact the profitability of oil-producing nations in the MEA region, which rely heavily on oil exports to drive their economies,” said Bindi Patel, Economic Research Analyst at GlobalData.

“At the same time, many countries in the MEA region are heavily dependent on food imports, and disruptions to food supply chains due to factors such as conflict in Ukraine and Syria, drought in Horn of African nations and Kenya continue to create significant challenges for food security.”