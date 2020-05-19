Deliveroo receives $575mn in funding round led by Amazon

The US-based e-commerce giant, Amazon, has led a Series G funding round for the UK’s food delivery service, Deliveroo.

The funding round raised US$575mn for the firm, with other companies such as T. Rowe Price, Fidelity Management and Research Company, and Greenoaks also contributing.

Deliveroo – which operates across 500 towns in 14 markets – has now managed to raise a total of $1.53bn to date.

“This new investment will help Deliveroo to grow and to offer customers even more choice, tailored to their personal tastes, offer restaurants greater opportunities to grow and expand their businesses, and to create more flexible, well-paid work for riders,” stated Will Shu, Founder and CEO of Deliveroo.

“Amazon has been an inspiration to me personally and to the company, and we look forward to working with such a customer-obsessed organisation.”

“This is great news for the tech and restaurant sectors, and it will help to create jobs in all of the countries in which we operate.”

The company will spend the recent investment on growing its engineering team in London, expanding its delivery reach, new innovations, and the development of new products.

“We're impressed with Deliveroo's approach, and their dedication to providing customers with an ever increasing selection of great restaurants along with convenient delivery options,” noted Doug Gurr, Amazon UK Country manager.

“Will and his team have built an innovative technology and service, and we're excited to see what they do next.”