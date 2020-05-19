Article
Corporate Finance

Iliad to sell French and Italian mobile towers to Cellnex for €2bn

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The French telecommunications provider, Iliad, has entered agreements with the Spanish telco, Cellnex.

As part of the agreements, Iliad has entered negotiations for its passive mobile telecom, Iliad TowerCo, infrastructure in both France and Italy.

The company is negotiating the sale of the 70% that manages its mobile telecom infrastructure equivalent to 5,700 sites in France with Cellnex. Iliad would keep 30% ownership of Iliad TowerCo.

The firm’s Italian subsidiary has signed a deal to sell the entire capital that manages its mobile telecom infrastructure equivalent to 2,200 sites.

SEE ALSO:

The initial proceeds of the agreement have been valued at €2bn (US$2.24bn).

“This transaction is part of a longterm industrial strategy allowing us to accelerate rollout of our 4G and 5G networks and to increase Iliad’s investment leeway,” stated Thomas Reynaud, Chief Executive Officer of Iliad.

“This transaction supports the Group’s new growth and innovation cycle. It enables more efficient infrastructure roll-outs in the future while meeting the challenges of further increasing territory coverage.”

FranceItalyIliadCellnex
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability