NAPCO to add presses and powder coating line at Oman facility

National Aluminium Products Company (NAPCO), one of the leading extruders of aluminium profiles in the GCC, is spearheading the introduction of new products and services. The process of receiving commercial containers, 100 in total, for the commissioned machinery components will continue until October 2015. NAPCO has ordered two extrusion presses from Spanish company TECALEX and a vertical powder coating line from Trasmetal, Italy.

The teams from TECALEX and Trasmetal will be present for the assembling of the machines, while local suppliers will provide services for fabrication, erection and other mechanical works to build a fully functional plant. While the first press will be operational by September 2015, the second will begin only by December and the powder coating line will be ready by October. The current capacity is about 18,000 MT with the current two extrusion presses and two additional fully automated extrusion presses will double the production capacity, enabling production of different profiles to better serve new markets. Furthermore, the new vertical powder coating line will extend capacity from 7,000 to 27,000 MT.

Robert Holtkamp, CEO, said that the NAPCO expansion plan is progressing as planned, with Phase 1 to complete soon as the new extrusion press and powder coating line become fully operational by October 2015 and Phase 2 to finish by early next year. The current strategy is driven by a commitment to serve customers better, and complements his vision to provide high-quality extrusions to Oman and the rest of GCC and beyond. Over the medium-term, NAPCO aims to become one of the top five extruders in the GCC.

NAPCO has been part of several landmark projects in Oman and the rest of the region. Its current portfolio in Dubai includes Citywalk, an upcoming retail destination on the junction of Al Wasl and Safa Roads; Onyx Tower, a 3-tower commercial project close to Emaar Business Park on Sheikh Zayed Road; Dubai Design District (d3), an ambitious and innovative purpose-built destination for creatives. It is also working on Abu Dhabi Plaza, a mixed-use development in Astana, Kazakhstan. NAPCO's long list of developments include the Supreme Court in Muscat, Salalah Airport, the Dubai International Airport Expansion (UAE), the Burj Khalifa (UAE), and the Al Rayyan Complex (UAE).