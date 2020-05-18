Article
Digital Strategy

New luxury resort for Dhofar

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
A luxury resort developed by a joint venture between Musstir and Omran Hotels & Resorts will open later this year in Dhofar. The Anantara Salalah Al Baleed Resort has been designed to reflect Dhofar’s hertiage and has 136 guest rooms and studios as well as one, two and three bedroom pool villas – the first of their kind in Salalah and Oman.

James Hewitson, General Manager of Al Baleed Resort – Salalah by Anantara, said: “On behalf of the team at Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, it is a great honour to work with such visionary partners as Musstir and Omran and to be given the opportunity to open such a distinguished resort in a destination which is developing at such a strong pace. Salalah is a unique location - not just within Oman but for the whole of the GCC.  The Anantara brand has been built by drawing upon the expertise and heartfelt hospitality of our hosts in each destination – my team and I look forward to welcoming team members from the local region.

“With Carillon the building contractor we now have agreed key delivery and opening dates and will commence this week our pre opening recruitment and mobilisation of the training task force from Anantara. We are delighted with the cooperation we have received from the Ministry of Manpower who are assisting us in securing the right level of Omanis into the Hotel and are in discussions with Omran’s Tourism College to assist in our preopening training programmes."

Dr. Mohamed bin Ali bin Mohamed Al Barwani – founder and Chairman of MB Group / Musstir, added: “This development of Al Baleed Resort – Salalah by Anantara is testament to the results which can be achieved through strategic Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) with the Government, which is the first of its kind in Oman for the real estate / hospitality sector. It is a learning experience, we are proud to herald the opening of the resort with our Government partners, Omran”

