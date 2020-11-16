Sarwa partners with Saxo Bank driving its regional expansion

Fintech and regtech specialist Saxo Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with Sarwa - a UAE based fintech firm and first online investment advisory platform for young professionals. Saxo Bank will support Sarwa rapid growth plans in the MENA region.

As part of the partnership Saxo Bank will harness its innovative platform and technologies to allow Sarwa to add new asset classes to its offerings, as well as improve its ability to provide flexible, tailored products and services more effectively to its clients.

The collaboration is also expected to increase the efficiency of Sarwa, allowing significantly scaling capabilities in the future.

We are very proud to sign this agreement and work with Sarwa, a rising regional fintech with great potential for the future. Our joint agreement is a great example of the power of collaboration when two companies bring together their strengths for mutual benefit,” commented Steve Weller, Middle East CEO for Saxo Bank.

“We chose to enter this partnership with Saxo Bank as we have been on a positive and fast-paced growth trajectory since our platform launch in Feb 2018. We understood the need for a partner that could help us to scale the business in a seamless matter and enable us to provide more services and products for our clients as we expand into new markets. Saxo Bank stood out in our evaluations based on the cutting-edge technology, regulatory framework and OpenAPI functionality as well as technical support and intangibles such as consumer trust and experience. As Sarwa continues to evolve and grow, we see the need for a partner that supports us on our journey and expansion into new markets. We are very happy to be working with such a dedicated and professional team,” added Mark Chahwan, co-founder and CEO of Sarwa.

Saxo Bank has supported over 120 white label partnerships globally, providing a wide range of partnership options to support institutional clients in the financial services sector. In addition, via its unique trading and investment technology, Saxo Bank continues to facilitate access to over 35,000 financial instruments across multiple asset classes.

