Article
Corporate Finance

Sarwa partners with Saxo Bank driving its regional expansion

By Georgia Wilson
November 16, 2020
undefined mins
Sarwa and Saxo Bank announce their collaboration partnership to drive Sarwa’s regional expansion...

Fintech and regtech specialist Saxo Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with Sarwa - a UAE based fintech firm and first online investment advisory platform for young professionals. Saxo Bank will support Sarwa rapid growth plans in the MENA region. 

As part of the partnership Saxo Bank will harness its innovative platform and technologies to allow Sarwa to add new asset classes to its offerings, as well as improve its ability to provide flexible, tailored products and services more effectively to its clients.

The collaboration is also expected to increase the efficiency of Sarwa, allowing significantly scaling capabilities in the future.

We are very proud to sign this agreement and work with Sarwa, a rising regional fintech with great potential for the future. Our joint agreement is a great example of the power of collaboration when two companies bring together their strengths for mutual benefit,” commented Steve Weller, Middle East CEO for Saxo Bank. 

“We chose to enter this partnership with Saxo Bank as we have been on a positive and fast-paced growth trajectory since our platform launch in Feb 2018. We understood the need for a partner that could help us to scale the business in a seamless matter and enable us to provide more services and products for our clients as we expand into new markets. Saxo Bank stood out in our evaluations based on the cutting-edge technology, regulatory framework and OpenAPI functionality as well as technical support and intangibles such as consumer trust and experience. As Sarwa continues to evolve and grow, we see the need for a partner that supports us on our journey and expansion into new markets. We are very happy to be working with such a dedicated and professional team,” added Mark Chahwan, co-founder and CEO of Sarwa.

Saxo Bank has supported over 120 white label partnerships globally, providing a wide range of partnership options to support institutional clients in the financial services sector. In addition, via its unique trading and investment technology, Saxo Bank continues to facilitate access to over 35,000 financial instruments across multiple asset classes.

For more information on business topics in Europe, Middle East and Africa please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief EMEA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Saxo BankSarwa Fintechexpansion
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability