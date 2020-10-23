Accenture and SAP move clients further into the cloud

Accenture and SAP’s collaboration activities together have spanned the course of 40 years, in a recent announcement made by Accenture, the company reported its latest partnership with SAP to “help companies fundamentally change their business operations with industry specific solutions based on SAP’s industry cloud.”

The two organisations state that by helping their clients to build on the SAP Cloud Platform and integrate with SAP’s Intelligent Suite and Business Network, companies can benefit from innovative capabilities in the cloud, while reducing costs, improving productivity and unlocking new growth opportunities.

“Accenture and SAP have a long, successful history of investing in innovation and co-development to help our clients realize new business capabilities. Sharing our industry and technology expertise, Accenture can help clients drive change by delivering on the promise of the intelligent enterprise powered by SAP. Working together, we are doubling down to drive the next wave of industry cloud solutions, including for the utilities, retail and consumer goods, and oil and gas industries,” commented Caspar Borggreve, global lead for the Accenture SAP Business Group.

This latest partnership between Accenture and SAP follows its previous collaborations on cloud solutions for the utilities industry, to help clients manage business processes more effectively and improve customer experiences.

SAP and Accenture are also working on additional industry cloud solutions for retail and consumer products industries.

“Disruption is everywhere, and fast-paced industry innovation is essential for our customers with large-scale enterprise systems to keep ahead of the competition. SAP’s industry cloud is an open yet integrated innovation space to extend the end-to-end processes of the intelligent suite and the SAP Business Network with next business practices, and innovation at the ‘vertical edge’. Our partner Accenture has the experience and knowledge to jointly build solutions that make a difference for our customers’ core business,” commented Peter Maier, president, SAP Industries and Customer Advisory.

