Article
Digital Strategy

Amazon Business expands presence in Europe by launching on France platform

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Amazon Business has been launched on the e-commerce giant's French platform, the latest stage of its global expansion.

By being hosted on amazon.fr, Amazon Business is now available in three European countries - the United Kingdom and Germany as well as France - and also the United States, Japan and India.

The service, which offers business users a number of incentives to purchase essentials from Amazon and its Marketplace, has accumulated 90,000 customers since its inception in April last year.

See also:


"The launch of Amazon Business on amazon.fr enables multi-national businesses with entities in Europe to continue to streamline their purchasing," said Bill Burkland, Head of Amazon Business, Amazon.co.uk.

Incentives on the platform include free one-day delivery plus search and filter features that allows customers to quickly find offers from Amazon and Marketplace who display net prices and make VAT-exclusive invoices automatically available for download on the customer's account.

Earlier this week, Amazon reached an agreement with the French government to pay €200mn in back taxes from earnings made between 2006 and 2010.

AmazonAmazon BusinessAmazon Business FranceAmazon Business expansion
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability