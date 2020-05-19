Business Chief MEA - November issue out now!

Article
By Georgia Wilson
May 19, 2020
Welcome to the November edition of Business Chief Middle East and Africa...

Welcome to the November edition of Business Chief Middle East and Africa. 

This month’s cover features, George Chantoumakos, Supply Chain Director at the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd, a member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC) Group. Chantoumakos has been a part of the group since 2011 and discusses its increasingly sustainable and digitally interconnected supply chain. 

Others featuring in this edition include, Laurent Fayolle, Group Information and Technology Executive at IBL together, who discusses the business’s recent formation following the merger of GML and Ireland Blyth. Also, Jason Tranter, Contracts Director at the Dubai World Trade Centre, talks in depth about the company’s ongoing digital transformation of its contracting and procurement department in order to create a transparent and productive function. 

In our leadership feature, Dr. Anino Emuwa, Founder of Avandis Consulting, discusses her career journey, women in leadership and her efforts to foster more women in business, particularly in leadership roles. This month’s City Focus takes a closer look at Abu Dhabi’s economic development plans and our Top 10 explores the top scoring hotels for travel and leisure in the Middle East and Africa. 

Do you have a story to share? Please do not hesitate to get in touch and you could be featured in our next issue. 

  

Enjoy the read!

