Dubai Airport McDonald’s wins MENA Shopping Centre and Retailer Award

McDonald's Emirates claimed the top prize for its Dubai Airport restaurant design at the Middle East and North Africa Shopping Centre and Retailer 2014 Awards.

Judges weighted the overall design concept, retail graphics and signage, the use of materials (combination of colours, materials used and lighting), and degree of difficulty and innovation, in choosing the winners.

Commenting on the award, said Walid Fakih, General Manager of McDonald's Emirates: "We are very honoured by this win and we are pleased that McDonald's has been recognised by the industry. Our restaurant at Dubai Airport reflects McDonald's ongoing commitment to creating innovative, convenient spaces for our customers."

McDonald's Dubai Airport concept reflects the design of a first-class lounge. The store, which also includes one of the first McCafe outlets in Dubai, is designed to meet customers the on-the-go needs.

The store is illuminated by specially designed lighting system, which includes stunning aerial images of Earth, along with a unique cloud design and LED lighting that reduces energy consumption and supports sustainable environment.

The Retail Store Design category entrants included retailers, architects and design companies, competing on the basis of new and renovated stores completed and opened within August 1, 2012 and July 31, 2014.

Projects competing in this category included both services and other non-retail uses, with the winners getting recognition on how professional store design contributes to the commercial success of the retail industry.

Operating since 1994, McDonald's Emirates today has 125 restaurants geographically located to service customers in many areas.