The hugely successful Property Buyer Show heads to Gauteng

South Africa’s premier property expo for finding the perfect first home or investment property, The Property Buyer Show will be at the Sandton Convention Centre from the 27th to the 29th of October 2017.

Following its incredible success in Cape Town, the innovative exhibition layout is designed to walk buyers through the property buying process – and includes an exhibition of new developments, leading estate agencies and financial service providers, with 3 seminar theatres providing educational content for first-time buyers and property investors throughout the day.

“Our Cape Town show surpassed all expectations with notably high visitor numbers, very busy seminar theatres that addressed key issues facing first-time residential buyers and investors and phenomenal sell-out deals from developers, and our plan is to exceed these results in Gauteng,” explained Richard Stubbs, Event Director at Spintelligent, Clarion Events.

SEE ALSO:

The show, which will take place from 27 to 29 October at the Sandton Convention Centre, aims to create a transactional platform for buyers to engage with the residential property sector, showcasing the latest developments within Gauteng, while at the same time educating and informing property investors about building wealth through a property portfolio with a series of seminars and workshops presented by successful investors and property thought leaders.

“Our goal with the show is to provide a one-stop shop where all property buyers can efficiently compare property options and make informed decisions,” said Stubbs.

So who should exhibit at this show? “We are appealing to businesses within the financial services industry, namely, banks, specialist lenders, bond originators and wealth managers; property providers, such as estate agents, developers, portals and brokers; and all additional services involved in the property market such as insurance companies, conveyancers, inspection agencies and appropriate vendors,” explained Stubbs.

“We also have a range of sponsorship packages for companies who would like to partner with us at the show.”

For all sponsorship and exhibition enquiries please contact Stephan Herman on 021 700 3598 or email [email protected]. For more info on the Property Buyer Show, please visit www.propertybuyershow.com

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Propertyshowsa/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/propertyshowsa