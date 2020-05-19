Jaguar Land Rover Launches New Financial Services Programme in North Africa

Jaguar Land Rover has launched a branded financial service programme across its key dealer network in the Middle East and North African region.

The MENA region has been emerging market of interest for the luxury automotive manufacturer some time now, and the company hopes that this new range of services will aid the expansion plans even further.

“The move to launch a branded Financial Services Programme comes as part of our expansion plans in MENA and allows us to further look after our customer interests,” Managing Director for the MENA region, Bruce Robertson has said about the launch. “The standard and scale of this project are unlike any other seen in this region and we are confident that it will further drive our business growth with first class customer experiences and guaranteed standards of product excellence.”

The move will see the company partnering with local banks and financial institutions to assist customer purchases of the company’s vast range of vehicles, both new and pre-owned.

Customers will also be able to trade-in existing models by arranging the finance deal that suits them, creating a better value-added proposition across the board.

Nigel Staniland, Financial Services Manager for Jaguar Land Rover MENA added: “This programme offers both Jaguar and Land Rover customers the opportunity to take advantage of the best deals on our products and we are working closely with a number of regional banks to support the initiative across our dealer network.

“As well as offering the best deals in each market, the aim is to deliver both excellent customer service and convenience for our customers.”

One of the challenges JLR will face in getting the initiative up and running will be the market requirements and trends specific to both the Middle East and Africa with the programme already reaping its rewards in the former.

Subsequently, the company has tailored its packages to these diverse conditions to encompass varying interest rates, payment options and industry trends to ensure that the same success is seen in North Africa also moving forward.