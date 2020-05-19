Regus opens new gateway into Africa with launch of first centre in Botswana

Follow @ ShereeHanna

Regus is creating new opportunities to do business in Sub-Saharan Africa, with the opening of its first centre in Botswana.

The launch in Gaborone represents the 101st country in which Regus has a presence and will help companies of all sizes to explore a nation expected to achieve real GDP growth of around 5.5 percent in 2014[1].

Botswana is a highly attractive market for businesses, offering “an impressive track record of good governance and economic growth”, according to the World Bank[2].

In addition to having a thriving mining industry, the country has steady agriculture, construction, financial services and tourism sectors, with the government committed to expanding the non-mining private sector. Regus’s presence in Botswana will help businesses to explore these opportunities.

Following its launch in Botswana, flexible workplace provider Regus now operates in 17 countries in Africa, offering exceptional openings for companies to start up and expand into frontier markets.

They can use Regus’s network to assess the market opportunities and develop contacts without the financial risk of long-term, fixed property arrangements.

The fully equipped workplaces also provide a ready-to-use infrastructure, allowing companies to get straight down to work in Botswana and other African countries.

With no need to set up or manage their corporate premises themselves, companies can focus on their core business.

Mark Dixon, Regus Plc Chief Executive Officer, said: “With this launch in Gaborone, Regus now operates 43 locations in Africa.

“That’s 43 different options for companies to generate new revenue and forge local partnerships in a region that is truly exciting.

“We are optimistic about the prospects in many African countries through drivers such as infrastructure development, foreign investment and growing entrepreneurship, and we urge companies to examine the opportunities there.

“Regus’s strategy is to further increase the support we offer to companies, by further growing our presence in Africa and, moreover, globally. Our target is to open at least 300 centres by the end of 2014 which will assist all of our customers to become more successful.”

The first Regus centre in Botswana is at Gaborone itowers, the tallest building in Botswana, in the capital’s new central business district.

Built to high technical and green specs, the building is close to the High Court and Court of Appeal, and the area is popular with law firms, among others. The city is served by five major roads, making it a good base for accessing other African markets.